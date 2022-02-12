Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Hassan Naqvi Staff Reporter

12th Feb, 2022. 06:09 pm
PDM’s consensus on no-confidence motion against PM welcomed by PPP

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Image: File

LAHORE: While welcoming the decision of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of bringing another no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Mutraza said that it is the victory of his party’s principle stance of getting rid of the inept government constitutionally.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Murtaza said that bringing a no-confidence motion against the incompetent government is the decision of the people. He said PDM has reiterated the stance of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Read more: FM Qureshi claims PDM’s no-confidence motion to fizzle out

He also said that it is difficult for the PTI parliamentarians to defend their inept government in their respective constituencies.

Murtaza said that both options, long march, and no-confidence vote, against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-led government will go side by side.

“We have both options including long march and no-confidence vote. The long march will be held outside Parliament while the no-confidence option will be used inside Parliament,” Murtaza said.

Read more: PDM decides to bring no-confidence motion against govt

He concluded that PPP’s long march on February 27 will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the government that came into power with the slogan of change.

