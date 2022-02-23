Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Shahid Aslam Special Correspondent - Lahore

23rd Feb, 2022. 07:02 pm
PECA law to stay with certain changes: Attorney General clears the air

Shahid Aslam Special Correspondent - Lahore

23rd Feb, 2022. 07:02 pm

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Barrister Khalid Javed Khan. Image: Radio Pakistan

LAHORE: Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Barrister Khalid Javed Khan has categorically made it clear that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Ordinance is not going to be reversed, but certain changes are going to be made.

Talking exclusively to Bol News on Wednesday, the AGP said to avoid misuse of the PECA ordinance, certain safeguards are going to be made. “We will submit our proposal regarding certain changes in PECA ordinance before Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday (tomorrow).”

AGP said the law regarding fake news is absolutely vital, but they will address certain objections being raised by various stakeholders including media, opposition parties, and human rights organisations.

To a question, the AGP said Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) had introduced the PECA in 2016 as it was required then, but now it is mandatory as, through fake news and trends on social media, people who don’t bear any public office are also being criticised.

“Wives, sisters, mothers are being targeted by trolls through fake news on social media which should be stopped immediately.”

To another question, Javed said there was no need to define ‘fake news’ as it has already been done [in the past]. Fake news will be judged case to case, he further said, adding, the government wouldn’t discourage or ban ‘honest criticism’.

