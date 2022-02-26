Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 12:47 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

People of Sindh have to decide their future now: Mahmood Qureshi

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 12:47 pm

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image: Screengrab

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said the people of Sindh had to decide about their future now.

He said this in a video statement before leaving for Ghotki to attend the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s “Sindh Huqooq March” from Ghotki to Karachi.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said to the residents of Sindh that it was time to think as they had been stuck under one government and corruption for 15 years. “I hope that Sindh’s crushed class will rise up against embezzlement. It is time to break the shackles of slavery and proceed towards your future,” he said.

Read more: Time of ‘Zardari mafia’ coming to an end in Sindh, says Umar

He hoped that the Sindh government would not put hurdles before their procession, And if it did then the PTI Punjab workers would be taking notice of it, he said hinting towards the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s long march in Punjab.

The senior PTI leader said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should run people-contact campaign in Punjab as it was his right. Bilawal should present his stance before the masses and let us do the same, he maintained.

The PTI’s long march is scheduled to be launched on February 26 (today). A rally will be held in Sukkur which will be addressed by the PTI leaders. Preparations to welcome PTI leaders in Sukkur are almost complete.

The procession, after the stay overnight at Sukkur, will resume its journey on Sunday and reach Jacobabad via Shikarpur and Kashmore.

PTI has prepared a container for the long march. The party leaders will deliver speeches at the container.

Read More

2 hours ago
Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)...
3 hours ago
Pakistan rules out joining camp politics amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically ruled out to be part of any camp...
4 hours ago
Pakistan plans to use 40,000 MW nuclear energy by 2050: PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin...
4 hours ago
Government prioritizes to protect common man from global-level price hiking: PM

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the safeguard of...
5 hours ago
Women empowerment & education imperative for Pakistan's progress: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that education and empowerment...
13 hours ago
Sumbul Iqbal looks stunning in the latest pictures

Sumbul is a Pakistani television actress. She shared her gorgeous photos of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

50 mins ago
CTD Punjab arrests four terrorists in Lahore

LAHORE: Taking preemptive action against the possible terrorism, the Counter Terrorism Department...
1 hour ago
Haleem Adil Shaikh to launch PTI’s Sindh Huqooq March from Ghotki today

Karachi: Sindh Opposition leader Haleem Adil Shaikh arrived at Ghotki in the...
Pakistan reports 1,122 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths
2 hours ago
Pakistan witnessed a steep decline in Covid-19 cases

The infection rate of Covid-19 continues to decline across the country and...
2 hours ago
Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)...
Adsence Ad 300X600