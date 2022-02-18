Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 10:44 am
Peshawar becomes 11th city in world to receive Gold Standard for BRT

Dr. Walter Hook, member of the technical committee that evaluates world-class BRTs, presented the standard to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Department Kamran Khan Bangash. Image: ADB Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has congratulated Pakistan over Peshawar’s becoming the third city in Asia and 11th in the world to receive the Gold Standard status for its bus rapid transit (BRT) project.

Dr. Walter Hook, member of the technical committee that evaluates world-class BRTs, presented the standard to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Department Kamran Khan Bangash.

“#Pakistan’s #Peshawar is now officially 1st in subcontnt, 3rd in Asia 11th city globally to receive Gold Standard,” the ADB Pakistan tweeted.

Read more: BRT Peshawar gets ‘honourable mention’ in Sustainable Transport Award 2022

The award was presented to the ADB funded BRT project in a ceremony held in Peshawar on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in a tweet said, “Well done Peshawar on being given the gold standard rating for its BRT and thus becoming only the 11th city in the world to get the gold standard rating. Congratulations @PervezKhattakPK and Mahmood Khan.”

Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), a new public transport system with air-conditioned buses, had got an honourable mention in the Sustainable Transport Award 2022 last year, Bol news had reported on December 2, 2021.

Each year, the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) and the Sustainable Transport Award Committee select a city that has implemented innovative sustainable transportation projects in the preceding year.

“These strategies improve mobility for all residents, reduce transportation greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, and improve safety and access for cyclists and pedestrians,” the Sustainable Transport Award had said on its website.

