Staff Reporter BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:03 pm
Contempt of court plea against Rana Sanaullah:  Petitioner asked to attach relevant documents

Rana Sanaullah

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah . Image: File

A contempt of court petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah Khan for uttering derogatory remarks against the judiciary.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Amir Bhatti took up the petition of PTI leader Alia Hamza against the PML-N leader.

During the hearing, the court held that the relevant documents were not attached to the petition. The court directed the counsel for petitioner to file an amendment petition after attaching relevant documents.

The petition pointed out that PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah had made a statement against the judges which falls under the ambit of contempt of court. Therefore, contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against Rana Sanaullah.

Earlier, PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah in a statement on 5th June, 2021 alleged that the Chief Minister House has become a hub of corruption. For the first time in the history of Punjab, deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) are getting postings of their choice by giving a bribe of Rs20 million each to the CM House.

The outspoken leader of the PML-N went on to say that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had his touts, a former minister and an official, who had been receiving bribe money at his behest and doling away government positions. “And those bureaucrats who do not give bribe cannot stay on one position for three months,” he said and added that for the first time secretary-level postings were also being ‘put on sale’.

