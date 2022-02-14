Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 10:53 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Petrol Price in Pakistan : Petrol prices are expected to rise by Rs. 8.5 per liter

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 10:53 pm
Petrol Price in Pakistan

Following a recent increase in crude oil prices in international market, petrol prices are expected to rise by Rs. 8.5 per litre.

According to sources, when the price of oil rises in international market, the price of petroleum products is projected to rise as well.

Petroleum prices are predicted to rise by up to Rs. 13 per litre, while high-speed diesel prices are expected to rise by Rs. 5.5 per litre.

These are the preliminary calculations developed by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), which indicate a minimal rise in prices. According to the sources, this summary will next be given to the Ministry of Finance, which will present it to the Prime Minister for a final decision after calculating the revenue impact.

It should be recalled that the premier earlier postponed a Rs. 9 per litre hike in petrol prices on 1 February 2022.

Brent oil prices have surpassed a seven-year high as a result of current Russia-Ukraine tensions. Brent Oil on the worldwide market has skyrocketed up to $ 95.6 per barrel as of 14 February 2022, and with its continuous rising tendency over the past few months, it is expected that the price may rise further.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Gas shortage in Sindh: SHC seeks explanation from energy, finance secretaries

Sindh High Court on Monday summoned federal secretaries of energy and finance...
2 hours ago
NAB arrests firm’s director involved in billions of rupees scam

National Accountability Bureau Balochistan on Monday apprehended the director of Three-A Alliance...
3 hours ago
Ombudsman orders action against NPF, CDA employees for mishandling E-11 Sector issues

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed National Police Foundation (NPF) and...
4 hours ago
Prime suspect in Model Qandeel Baloch murder case acquitted

Lahore High Court Multan Bench has acquitted prime accused in social media...
7 hours ago
Robbers gang-rape woman in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman was allegedly been gang-raped at gunpoint during a robbery...
8 hours ago
Senior Management Course participants call on Punjab chief secretary

LAHORE: Participants of 39th Senior Management Course (SMC), National Institute of Management...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Redmi K50
9 mins ago
The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will charge in under 20 minutes

This week will be a huge one for gaming phones in China....
Nubia Red Magic 7
14 mins ago
The Nubia Red Magic 7 will be the fastest charging phone to date

Gaming phones are about to take centre stage in the smartphone market...
Fakhar Zaman
29 mins ago
PSL 7: Fakhar Zaman explains his flying kiss celebration | watch

PSL 7: Fakhar Zaman explained the sweet backstory behind his flying kiss...
Huawei
39 mins ago
Huawei’s Next-Generation 3D Camera Could Replace Skin Doctors

According to a recently discovered Huawei patent, the Chinese corporation is developing...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600