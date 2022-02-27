Philanthropy personified

KARACHI: A small act of kindness can bring a big change. A big house is built by adding small bricks, and likewise every single step takes us closer to our destiny. Bringing a change in the life of an individual may change the life of a family and ultimately a community.

In Tando Adam — a small city in Sindh — a young philanthropist Zubair Imam, who hails from a wealthy family, realizing some small problems of the society has taken an initiative to serve the people in need.

The journey of Imam started with three dispensaries a few years ago, who now runs a 500-bed hospital as well. Under the name of Popular Welfare Foundation (PWF), he is also running two schools where children are provided good education. Filtered water and food are also being provided, through a well-managed network, to the underprivileged families by the philanthropist. Solar energy panels have also been installed to supply electricity to low-income families.

Zubair Imam is a successful industrialist, and vows to be successful in serving humanity. “I think if we do not take care of the society where we belong, then we become irrelevant for the community”.

He believes that his foundation is a silent contributor to the global ‘education for all’ and ‘health for all’ movements.

At his dispensaries and hospital, all basic health facilities are being provided at minimal prices for the general public, and free of cost for the needy ones. It is also worth mentioning here that health coverage of 95pc of the patients is free of cost. Anticipating the need of the hospital and also to facilitate the students of rural Sindh, he along with other stakeholders had also started a medical college. Now hundreds of students from all over Pakistan are receiving education in the discipline of medical science.

At a school, funded by the PWF, the children are being provided free of cost books and other basic requirements. Outstanding students are awarded scholarships while those who cannot afford to pay the monthly school fees are not charged at all without disclosing their identities.

Zubair believes that when it comes to human service and doing something good, one should do whatever is possible to comfort people. “It is our responsibility to make the world a better place to live”, said Zubair, and added that a number of successful companies use corporate social responsibility as a way to give back to the society besides thanking the customers for their loyalty. This can come in the form of projects, movements or empowerment of individuals. Some corporate companies are taking the lead and venturing into humanitarian projects ranging from the construction of roads to the alleviation of poverty.

Advocating social responsibility, he said “It is high time companies should focus on social responsibility role more than ever”.

He also said that “Social responsibility in simple terms, means a business’s obligation to pursue achievable and long-term goals for its people in particular, and the world at large as both good work and profit go hand-in-hand and only givers can grow”.

In the current wave of global inflation, hunger and malnutrition are the main problems being faced by the poor in our society. And the country, with approximately 20-25pc of the population living below the poverty line, faces challenges every day to meet the basic needs of life.

Besides the welfare work in the sector of health and education, the PWF is willing to go an extra mile as well. “For those who do not have access to electricity, the foundation is steadfast in providing the needful. Some 1,000 households are already being provided electricity through the installed solar energy panels”.

Inspiring a better tomorrow for children, the PWF has also taken charge of a sports complex where they could be a part of healthy activities and games.

Looking forward

Zubair wants to do a lot more for the betterment of society. He has a clear goal and vision to provide his community with the best health services. He plans to open a free eye care and cancer hospital in his city of residence.

He has urged those better off in society to play their role for the betterment of the rest. “I [strongly] believe that we rise by lifting others”, Zubair Imam asserted.