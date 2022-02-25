Photos: Ayeza Khan looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Ayeza is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model. She was born on January 15, 1991, in Karachi. She is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.

She is very active on her social media accounts and never fails to impress her followers by sharing her most recent, stunning photos. Here are a few of the latest pictures of Ayeza Khan.

Have a look!

She made her acting debut in the drama series “Tum Jo Miley” as a supporting character.

She is known for her leading roles in several television series, including Zard Mausam, Adhoori Aurat, Mere Meherbaan, Do Qadam Door Thay, Pyarey Afzal, Tum Kon Piya, and many more.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on bolnews.com