PIA seeks Australia approval for direct flight landing
KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has submitted an application with Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) Australia for landing on its airports, Bol News reported on Tuesday.
PIA spokesperson said flights to Australia will operate from Karachi and Lahore from March, adding that the operation will commence as soon as PIA gets a green signal from CASA.
Read more: IATA Consultancy presents PIA Business Plan 2022-26
He added that initially, two flights will operate in a week.
The spokesperson said the national carrier will use Boeing 777 long-range aircraft for flights to the largest country by area in Oceania.
Read more: PIA lauded for ensuring Covid-19 prevention arrangements
Recently, PIA CEO Arshad Malik had announced launching direct flights to Australia.
Last week, the world’s premium aviation agency, IATA Consultancy, had submitted a comprehensive business plan for PIA from 2022 to 2026 to the ministers of finance and aviation.
The report submitted by the former special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on public enterprises reforms Dr Ishrat Husain to the prime minister and federal cabinet was termed as a complete restructuring plan for the national carrier with the objective not only to turnaround PIA towards profitability but also converting it into an agile business unit.
Download BOL News App for latest news