‘PM has no enmity against opposition, he only wants recovery of plundered wealth’

JHELUM: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Monday said the Prime Minister had no personal enmity against the opposition parties but he just wanted the recovery of amount plundered by them.

The opposition parties would once again fail in their designs against Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Fawad Chaudhry while speaking at a ceremony in Pind Dadan Khan, Jhelum.

He said the people of Pakistan would not pardon former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his other family members until they returned the plundered amount.

“Pakistan is faced with dire economic situation and inflation because of the acts of past rulers,” he pointed out.

As regards the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the information minister said it had no political support in Punjab, regretting that its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted to do politics now by using the shoulders of the Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman. He advised Bilawal Zardari to do politics on its own strength and take a leaf in this regard from the politics of his mom former PM Benazir Bhutto and his grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

“Now Bilawal wants to do politics on students of madrasahs. He thinks that the students will lift him on his shoulders. He will not get votes through speeches. He should focus on elections of mayor in Karachi,” he said.

Fawad said the voice of PM Imran Khan on important matters including Islamophobia was being given weightage by the Muslim Ummah and the western countries. He said it was the first time after 23 years that a prime minister was visiting Moscow.