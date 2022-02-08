PM Imran, Army Chief reach Noshki to receive security briefing

COAS and Prime Minister will be given a comprehensive briefing and they will interact with local tribal elders—Image: File

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday reached Naushki to receive a detailed briefing on security in the area days after the security forces repulsed the terrorist attack on Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a media release, “the COAS would be given a detailed update on the security situation in the area and operational preparedness of the formation to counter terrorist activities.”

The Army Chief would meet troops who participated in repulsing a terrorist attack on 2nd February, the military media wing added.

Later, the COAS and Prime Minister will be given a comprehensive briefing and they will interact with local tribal elders.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said in a Tweet that the federal cabinet meeting scheduled for today has been cancelled as the Premier and General Bajwa would spend the day in Balochistan with the security forces.

“The security personnel having determination higher than the mountains and spirits wider than the oceans are our pride”, the minister said adding that the sons of the soil were always ready to defend the motherland.

During the visit, the prime minister will be given important operational briefings and will also meet the soldiers in Nushki, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a press release.

On February 5, the clearance operation had been completed which was launched by the security forces after an attack by terrorists on security camps in Panjgur and Nushki districts on Wednesday evening.

The military’s media wing said terrorists opened fire on Pakistani troops and received a befitting response. It added that as per intelligence reports, terrorists suffered heavy casualties due to retaliatory firing.

However, during the fire exchange, Lance Naik Ajab Noor, 34, Sepoy Ziaullah Khan, 22, Sepoy Naheed Iqbal, 23, Sepoy Sameerullah Khan, 18, and Sepoy Sajid Ali, 27, embraced martyrdom.

The media wing said Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against its neighbour and expects that the interim Afghan government will not allow the conduct of such activities against Pakistan in the future.

The statement added that Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of brave men further strengthen its resolve.