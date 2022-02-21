Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
APP News Agency

21st Feb, 2022. 04:00 pm
PM Imran, Chairman Senate discuss overall political situation of Balochistan

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan—Image: APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday discussed the overall political situation of Balochistan.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries also discussed the progress on the ongoing development schemes in northern and southern Balochistan under the federal government funded uplift packages.

The prime minister also assured taking all steps for the progress and prosperity of the province.

Earlier on February 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Naushki to receive a detailed briefing on security in the area days after the security forces repulsed the terrorist attack on Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters.

Read more: Rights of Balochistan fishermen being ensured, says PM Imran  

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a media release, “the COAS would be given a detailed update on the security situation in the area and operational preparedness of the formation to counter terrorist activities.”

The Army Chief met troops who participated in repulsing a terrorist attack on 2nd February, the military media wing added.

Later, the COAS and Prime Minister have given a comprehensive briefing and they will interact with local tribal elders.

Read more: PM Imran, COAS to spend day with troops in Balochistan

On February 5, the clearance operation had been completed which was launched by the security forces after an attack by terrorists on security camps in Panjgur and Nushki districts.

The military’s media wing said terrorists opened fire on Pakistani troops and received a befitting response. It added that as per intelligence reports, terrorists suffered heavy casualties due to retaliatory firing.

Read more: 20 terrorists killed during Panjgur, Naushki operations: ISPR

The media wing said Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against its neighbour and expects that the interim Afghan government will not allow the conduct of such activities against Pakistan in the future.

The statement added that Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of brave men further strengthen its resolve.

