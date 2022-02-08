Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 10:42 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PM Imran, COAS to spend day with troops in Balochistan

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 10:42 am
PM Imran, COAS to spend day with troops in Balochistan

The Prime Minister and General Bajwa would spend the day in Balochistan with the security forces—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit Balochistan on Tuesday and spend the day with security forces.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said in a Tweet that the federal cabinet meeting scheduled for today has been cancelled as the Premier and General Bajwa would spend the day in Balochistan with the security forces.

“The security personnel having determination higher than the mountains and spirits wider than the oceans are our pride”, the minister said adding that the sons of the soil were always ready to defend the motherland.

According to sources privy to the matter, PM Imran and the Army Chief is visiting Balochistan to take stock of the escalating tensions after 5 soldiers were killed near the Pak-Afghan border.

The Prime Minister will preside over an important meeting in Quetta and will be briefed on the law and order situation and development projects including CPEC, said the sources.

Read more: Security forces kill TTP’s suicide bomber in Tank

Sources added that the Federal Ministers, Members of Assembly and Special Assistants will accompany the Prime Minister. The Cabinet meeting has also been postponed due to the busy schedule of the Prime Minister and his visit to Quetta while the agenda issued by the Federal Cabinet has also been withdrawn.

On February 6, five soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom due to firing by terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border.

The military’s media wing said terrorists opened fire on Pakistani troops from inside the Afghanistan boundary and received a befitting response. It added that as per intelligence reports, terrorists suffered heavy casualties due to retaliatory firing.

Read more: 20 terrorists killed during Panjgur, Naushki operations: ISPR

However, during the fire exchange, Lance Naik Ajab Noor, 34, Sepoy Ziaullah Khan, 22, Sepoy Naheed Iqbal, 23, Sepoy Sameerullah Khan, 18, and Sepoy Sajid Ali, 27, embraced martyrdom.

The media wing said Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against its neighbour and expects that the interim Afghan government will not allow the conduct of such activities against Pakistan in the future.

The statement added that Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of brave men further strengthen its resolve.

Read More

11 hours ago
Saudi Minister of Interior calls on Gen Bajwa

Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin...
11 hours ago
PML-N CEC decides to use all constitutional, democratic steps to get rid of PTI govt

In view of the plight of the people and the critical internal...
13 hours ago
Disqualification of Umar Amin Gandapur: Fawad says ECP decision to be challenged in SC

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the...
13 hours ago
Pakistan reaffirms full support for Saudi’s security, sovereignty & territorial integrity

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday while condemning the Houthi militia attacks...
14 hours ago
Asif Zardari, Chaudhry brothers discuss political situation

Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari reached the residence of Pakistan...
15 hours ago
Transfer orders of FIA sugar inquiry team not reversed yet

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Sanaullah Abbasi has not withdrawn transfer...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Daily Covid cases drop below 3K Nationally
2 mins ago
Daily Covid cases drop below 3K nationally

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday confirmed 2,799 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more...
australia
3 mins ago
Cricket AUstrlia announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday announced the 18-man Test squad for the...
43 mins ago
Alia Bhatt went retro for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotion

The stunning diva Alia Bhatt is all set to promote her upcoming...
58 mins ago
World should be better prepared for next pandemic: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600