PM Imran, COAS to spend day with troops in Balochistan

The Prime Minister and General Bajwa would spend the day in Balochistan with the security forces—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit Balochistan on Tuesday and spend the day with security forces.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said in a Tweet that the federal cabinet meeting scheduled for today has been cancelled as the Premier and General Bajwa would spend the day in Balochistan with the security forces.

“The security personnel having determination higher than the mountains and spirits wider than the oceans are our pride”, the minister said adding that the sons of the soil were always ready to defend the motherland.

According to sources privy to the matter, PM Imran and the Army Chief is visiting Balochistan to take stock of the escalating tensions after 5 soldiers were killed near the Pak-Afghan border.

The Prime Minister will preside over an important meeting in Quetta and will be briefed on the law and order situation and development projects including CPEC, said the sources.

Sources added that the Federal Ministers, Members of Assembly and Special Assistants will accompany the Prime Minister. The Cabinet meeting has also been postponed due to the busy schedule of the Prime Minister and his visit to Quetta while the agenda issued by the Federal Cabinet has also been withdrawn.

On February 6, five soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom due to firing by terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border.

The military’s media wing said terrorists opened fire on Pakistani troops from inside the Afghanistan boundary and received a befitting response. It added that as per intelligence reports, terrorists suffered heavy casualties due to retaliatory firing.

However, during the fire exchange, Lance Naik Ajab Noor, 34, Sepoy Ziaullah Khan, 22, Sepoy Naheed Iqbal, 23, Sepoy Sameerullah Khan, 18, and Sepoy Sajid Ali, 27, embraced martyrdom.

The media wing said Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against its neighbour and expects that the interim Afghan government will not allow the conduct of such activities against Pakistan in the future.

The statement added that Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of brave men further strengthen its resolve.