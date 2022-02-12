PM Imran directs to review 0.238mn complaints received on Citizen’s Portal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to reopen and review 0.238 million public complaints received on Pakistan Citizen’s Portal with the direction for the respective higher authorities to hold review in these cases under their supervision for disposal on merit.

According to a letter of the Prime Minister’s Office shared by PM Office Media Wing on Saturday, a total of 1.5 million complaints were received on Pakistan Citizen’s Portal (PCP) during 2021, however, a set of 238,098 complaints were earmarked on the basis of public feedback for reopening to the respective authorities for review and better resolution while adhering to merit.

The prime minister has directed the federal secretaries, provincial chief secretaries and inspector generals of police to hold exclusive meetings with the heads of the departments, divisional commissioners, RPOs and other relevant officials and assign the respective caseload of complaints being reopened with specific instructions to review the same in their supervision for disposal on merit.

It was further directed that purpose of the review should not be merely increasing positive feedback rather actual disposal of issues while strictly adhering to the merit, rules and regulations.

“Responsibility, in the case of each organisation/department/formation, shall be entrusted to a senior officer to supervise the review activity at all levels,” it was added.

Two sets of complaints which were directed to be reopened/ reviewed included a total of 11,4918 complaints in which relief was granted, whereas 123,182 other issues in which grant of partial relief was indicated.

In the first category, complaints selected for reopening included those which had been closed under the status of ‘relief granted’ wherein the citizens had denied the same by posting negative feedback.

While in the other set of complaints selected for reopening/review pertained to the category where partial relief was granted. These warranted either to update the citizens about further progress in their cases if required or forward the same if it involved the role of any other department organisations, the contents of the letter said.

The PM’s office further said that out of these total complaints, 107,000 related to the federal departments, 80,000 to Punjab, 27,000 to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,000 to Sindh, 3,000 to Balochistan, 11,00 to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 400 to Gilgit-Baltistan which would be subjected to further review.

The citizens had posted their complaints on PCP related to municipal services, power and gas, communication and education sector.