Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 09:40 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PM Imran extends felicitations to Saudi leadership on Kingdom’s founding day

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 09:40 am
PM Imran extends felicitations to Saudi leadership on Kingdom’s founding day

PM Imran Khan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday has felicitated the Saudi leadership on the founding day of Saudi Arabia which celebrates the origins and history of the Kingdom.

The Prime Minister in a Tweet has extended heartiest greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and the brotherly people of the Kingdom.

The Premier also prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Read more: PM Imran Khan congratulates Saudi Arabia on 91st National Day

Saudi Arabia marks the Founding Day for the first time today (February 22) after the Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques King Salman issued a Royal Order on Jan.27 to commemorate Feb. 22 every year as the Kingdom’s’s Founding Day.

The day also marks the close relationship between the citizens of the Kingdom and its leaders since the founding of the Saudi State in mid-1727, and until now.

Read more: Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attempt to target KSA’s Abha Airport

Diverse events to mark the Kingdom’s historical legacy will be held from February 22 until February 24 in other Saudi cities such as Jeddah, Dammam, Abha and Najran,” Saudi Arabia’s state news agency (SPA) reported earlier this month.

Read More

12 hours ago
Investigation claims Credit Suisse handled dirty money

Credit Suisse handled billions of dollars in dirty money for decades, an...
13 hours ago
Sindh Cabinet makes amendments to Local Government (Amend) Bill 2021

The Sindh cabinet, making further amendments to the Sindh Local Government (Amendment)...
13 hours ago
PPP will challenge amendments to Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act: Gilani

Former Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition in Senate Yousuf Raza...
15 hours ago
All minorities on same page for promoting interfaith harmony: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that minorities are...
16 hours ago
Police, rangers to conduct joint operations to cull crimes in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah has directed the police...
16 hours ago
Bilawal vows to 'shake' PTI-led govt with long march

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

yunnan
4 mins ago
China’s Yunnan reports 5 new local COVID-19 cases

KUNMING - Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported five new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19...
SAR TO PKR
2 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs48.600 and...
UAE Dirham to PKR
4 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.700...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
4 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 22nd Feb, 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 22 February 2022, Check updated...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600