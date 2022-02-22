ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday has felicitated the Saudi leadership on the founding day of Saudi Arabia which celebrates the origins and history of the Kingdom.

The Prime Minister in a Tweet has extended heartiest greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and the brotherly people of the Kingdom.

The Premier also prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

On the historic Founding Day of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, I extend our heartiest greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HM King Salman bin Abdulaziz; HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman; & brotherly people of the Kingdom. May our two countries & our people prosper. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 22, 2022

Saudi Arabia marks the Founding Day for the first time today (February 22) after the Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques King Salman issued a Royal Order on Jan.27 to commemorate Feb. 22 every year as the Kingdom’s’s Founding Day.

The day also marks the close relationship between the citizens of the Kingdom and its leaders since the founding of the Saudi State in mid-1727, and until now.

Diverse events to mark the Kingdom’s historical legacy will be held from February 22 until February 24 in other Saudi cities such as Jeddah, Dammam, Abha and Najran,” Saudi Arabia’s state news agency (SPA) reported earlier this month.