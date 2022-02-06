PM Imran, his Chinese counterpart vow to work for regional stability

The resolve was expressed during wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang in Beijing. Image: File

Pakistan and China have underscored the importance of working together to promote shared objectives of peace, stability and development in Afghanistan and regional connectivity.

The resolve was expressed during wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang in Beijing.

The two leaders reviewed entire gamut of bilateral relations, onward march of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and important regional and international issues.

Both the sides reaffirmed commitment to advance multifaceted strategic cooperative ties and building Pakistan-China community of shared future in the new era.

Highlighting the grave situation prevailing in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister called for urgent action by international community to alleviate sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

Talking about the CPEC, Prime Minister Khan appreciated the transformational impact of project on Pakistan’s infrastructure, energy, socio-economic development and improvement in livelihoods of the people.

He underlined that Pakistan was committed to high quality development of the CPEC through its mutually reinforcing industrial, trade, health, digital and green corridors.

Imran Khan also briefed his counterpart on the measures taken by the Pakistani government to provide policy guidance and support for enhanced Chinese investments in the Special Economic Zones and Special Technology Zones under the CPEC, and for safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan.

Congratulating the Chinese counterpart over organising Beijing Winter Olympics, the prime minister said that bilateral strategic ties served fundamental interests of the two countries and were factor of peace and stability in the region.

Imran Khan said that successful celebrations of the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations held last year injected a new impetus to bilateral friendship.

He also thanked the Chinese government for supporting Pakistan in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and timely supply of vaccines.