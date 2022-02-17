PM Imran Khan launches Scholarship Complaint Portal for students

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched Scholarship Complaint Portal for students across the country.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan said the purpose behind creating the portal was that the government should receive complaints faced by students through the panel and students’ verification should also be done at the same platform.

“Sometimes money of scholarship recipient students is balked and they move from one office to another to get the money. So I want that our youth should not only get scholarships but they should also not face such problems. Many a times, students sent abroad on scholarship send messages that their scholarship money has been stopped. I do not want any such thing to happen,” he said.

Therefore, he added, the government had created a comprehensive portal for resolution of students’ issues immediately.

“Through public scholarships you can define what should be the direction of the country’s education, because there are so many scholarships which do not have any connection as to what are the requirements of the country and for what subject scholarships should be provided,” he said.

The government is spending more than Rs28 billion on scholarships for the education of deserving and talented students. Currently 2.6 million students, including 72 per cent women, are benefiting from these scholarships, Radio Pakistan reported.

This portal will be linked to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Portal and the Prime Minister’s Office will oversee timely redressal of the grievances.

The prime minister said the portal would also ensure transparency and meritocracy in the scholarship process. The meritocracy would provide opportunity to the segments lagging behind to grow, he maintained.

He said a panel of academics would monitor the portal and new subjects and disciplines would be added for scholarships as per the market demand.

The PM emphasised on exploiting revolution in information technology for progress of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood said the government had increased the number of scholarships for post-graduate and undergraduate students, which was unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.

He said the government had established 28 new universities and allocated Rs123 billion for higher education.

The minister said the government’s initiative of Single National Curriculum would prove to be a milestone in national building.