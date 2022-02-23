PM Imran Khan leaves for ‘historic’ visit to Russia

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday departed for Russia on a two-day official visit at the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation including federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Commerce Adviser Abdur Razzak Dawood, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Amir Mahmood Kiani.

