PM Imran Khan leaves for ‘historic’ visit to Russia
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday departed for Russia on a two-day official visit at the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.
The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation including federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Commerce Adviser Abdur Razzak Dawood, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Amir Mahmood Kiani.
After a span of two decades, this is the first visit of any Pakistani premier to Russia.
According to the Foreign Office (FO), the bilateral summit will be the highlight of the visit. During the summit meeting, both leaders will review the entire array of ties including energy cooperation.
