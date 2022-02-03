PM Imran Khan reaches Beijing on ‘significant’ four-day visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang to discuss a host of issues. Image: File

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has arrived in Beijing on a four-day official visit to attend the ceremony of the Winter Olympics and meet the Chinese leadership.

He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Khalid Mansoor.

Besides attending the ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, the PM will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang to discuss a host of issues.

During the visit, a book titled ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor – Investment Opportunities in Pakistan’ will be presented to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, and businessmen.

Meanwhile, prior to departure, the accompanying ministers termed the PM’s visit to China of ‘great significance’.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Qureshi said the PM’s visit to China will help promote high-level exchanges and expand bilateral relations in diverse sectors. He said several Chinese companies are desirous of making investments in Pakistan.

In his video message, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar expressed confidence that Chinese investment in Pakistan will go up with the premier’s visit.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said the PM, during the visit, will propose the Chinese leadership to relocate their industry to Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs) for a win-win situation besides extending assistance in agriculture.

In a video message, NSA Yusuf said the visit will provide an opportunity to discuss ways to promote peace in Afghanistan.

The adviser said Pakistan and China will make joint efforts to ensure that terrorism is not carried out from Afghanistan; rather the country becomes an opportunity for trade.