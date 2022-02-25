PM Imran Khan returns home after concluding Russia visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan had concluded the two-day bilateral visit to Russia and returned to Pakistan—Image Courtesy: @PakPMO

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday has returned to Pakistan after concluding his visit to Russia which became fruitful as both countries have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The Premier had arrived in Russia on February 23 for a two-day, the first by a Pakistani prime minister in more than two decades, and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to reset bilateral ties and expand cooperation in the energy sector.

The Prime Minister began his visit to Moscow on February 24 by laying a wreath at the ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,’ and later met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, just hours after the Russian President ordered a special military operation in eastern Ukraine, ignoring last-minute appeals and warnings from the West.

On his arrival at Kremlin, PM Imran was warmly received by the Russian President.

The Russian president also hosted a luncheon for the Pakistani premier while the meeting extended three hours.

PM Imran Emphasises Resolving Disputes Thru Dialogue And Diplomacy

Prime Minister Imran Khan regretting the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine underlined Pakistan’s belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.​

Read more: Govt working on safe evacuation of 1500 Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine

Imran Khan, who had a summit meeting with President Vladimir V. Putin in the Kremlin, said Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict.

“The Prime Minister regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and said that Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict”, a statement issued by the PM Media Office said.​

Read more: US asks PM Imran Khan to play his part in averting Russia-Ukraine escalating conflict

“The Prime Minister stressed that conflict was not in anyone’s interest and that the developing countries were always hit the hardest economically in case of conflict. He underlined Pakistan’s belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” the statement added.

Reset Bilateral Ties And Expand Cooperation

The two leaders held wide-ranging consultations on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

​Recalling the telephone conversations during the recent months between the two leaders, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the positive trajectory of bilateral relations will continue to move forward in the future.

He added that the trust and cordiality marking the relationship would translate into further deepening and broadening of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

Cooperation In The Energy Sector

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance of the Pakistan-Stream Gas Pipeline as a flagship economic project between Pakistan and Russia and also discussed cooperation on prospective energy-related projects.

He underscored Pakistan’s commitment to forge a long-term, multidimensional relationship with Russia.

Afghanistan Situation

​In the regional context, the Prime Minister underlined the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis and preventing potential economic meltdown in Afghanistan.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to work with the international community for a stable, peaceful and connected Afghanistan.

Read more: PM Imran again presented principled stance ‘use of force not solution’: Farrukh

In this regard, the Prime Minister underscored the ongoing cooperation and coordination between Pakistan and Russia at various international and regional fora, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Grave Human Rights Violence In Occupied Kashmir

​On the situation in South Asia, he highlighted the serious human rights situation in IIOJK and underscored the imperative of peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the developments detrimental to regional peace and stability and stressed the need for measures that would help keep the regional balance.

Islamophobia

​Expressing concerns on rising trends of extremism and Islamophobia in the world, he emphasized the need for interfaith harmony and coexistence.

Appreciating President Putin’s understanding of the respect and sensitivities that the Muslims attach to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the Prime Minister said that interfaith harmony and respect for all religions was imperative for peace and harmony within and among the societies.

Read more: PM Imran pays tribute to fallen Soviet soldiers of WWII

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a one-on-one meeting in Moscow with a wide-ranging agenda in focus relating to bilateral matters and regional developments, Radio Pakistan reported.

Both leaders reviewed the entire array of bilateral relations, including economic and energy cooperation, particularly the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline.

The regional situation, including the developing scenario of Ukraine, also came under discussion.