Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 03:02 pm
PM Imran Khan will launch e-passport service to facilitate people soon: Rashid

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed: Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday announced that the incumbent government would introduce an e-passport system soon which would facilitate people.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad, he stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch an e-passport service to facilitate the people after his return from Russia.

Rashid further informed that thirteen new passport offices will be established in Sindh, as well as twenty-eight NADRA Identity Card Stations in the four provinces.

The Interior Minister reaffirmed the government’s determination to crush foreign-funded terrorists. He stated that the Radd-ul-Fasaad operation secured the country and that we honour the sacrifices of security personnel.

Regarding the upcoming visit of the Australian cricket team, the Interior Minister stated that excellent security arrangements have been made.

While commenting on the political situation in the country, Sheikh Rashid stated that the opposition parties’ protest campaigns will yield no results. He predicted that the no-confidence motion would be defeated as well.

