PM Imran lauds Bill Gates on unending support for polio eradication

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated and thanked the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for its continued support and partnership with the Pakistani government in polio eradication.

Talking to the co-Founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, during a one-on-one meeting in Islamabad, the PM underlined that the government is fully committed and determined towards polio eradication.

Gates is visiting Pakistan for the first time to attend the meeting of the National Task Force for Polio Eradication on the special invitation of the premier.

PM Khan said Afghanistan being the primary source of polio incidence in two bordering provinces of Pakistan requires urgent international support to avert a humanitarian crisis including a health emergency.

He said Pakistan is providing full support for the sake of 40 million Afghan people in need of basic amenities.

Thanking the prime minister for the invitation and warm hospitality on his first-ever visit to Pakistan, Gates highly appreciated the efforts of the leadership, health workers, and parents for working tirelessly to ensure that polio never paralyses a child again.

He said despite Covid-19 restrictions, Pakistan has performed amazingly and continued with polio vaccinations.

During the meeting, the National Task Force on Polio Eradication paid tributes to the 36 frontline workers and 14 law enforcement personnel who lost their lives during the polio vaccination drive across Pakistan.

The PM directed deputy commissioners of the districts adjoining Afghanistan borders, particularly the Southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), to remain vigilant and proactive against contamination of polio virus.

Earlier, the task force was briefed that Pakistan has completed one year of zero polio incidence. However, the virus has been detected in environmental samples in the southern districts of KP and Balochistan province.

The meeting was apprised that national level polio vaccination campaigns were launched in December last year and January this year with the integration of routine immunisations for children.

There is effective coordination between federal and provincial governments with support from law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for the provision of security in risk areas.

The provincial governments apprised the meeting about resources allocated towards the polio campaign and expressed full commitment towards making Pakistan polio-free.

Prime Minister also hosted a luncheon in honour of Gates.