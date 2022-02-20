Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 09:36 am
PM Imran likely to visit MQM P’s Bahadurabad office after Russia visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: File/ Twitter account of PTI

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit the provincial capital next month after concluding his Russia visit, BOL News reported on Saturday.

During his visit to Karachi, Prime Minister Khan will also pay a visit to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) headquarters in Bahadurabad, sources said, adding that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and PTI leaders will accompany him.

Sources further added that development projects in Karachi and concerns of MQM Pakistan will also be discussed during the Premier’s visit.

In wake of the no-trust motion to be moved by the opposition parties, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to hold meetings with the central leadership of all the allied parties in the coming days.

Earlier on Friday, President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, announced to camp in Islamabad till the success of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will reach the capital after a public gathering in Hangu on February 20.

The JUI leader will hold meetings with different parties to take a step against the PTI-led government.

Maulana has also called upon a party meeting on February 22 in order to discuss the next steps for the no-trust motion.

Sources told Bol news that the JUI leader has a plan to stay in the capital city until the success of the no-confidence motion.

During his stay, Maulana will be in contact with other political parties to convene the PDM’s summit, the opposition alliance, and other crucial issues.

