Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 07:30 pm
PM Imran, Putin discuss regional developments, bilateral matters

Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Moscow. Image: Twitter/@PakPMO

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held a one-on-one meeting in Moscow with a wide-ranging agenda in focus relating to bilateral matters and regional developments, Radio Pakistan reported.

Both leaders reviewed the entire array of bilateral relations, including economic and energy cooperation, particularly the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline.

The regional situation, including the developing scenario of Ukraine, also came under discussion.

The Russian president also hosted a luncheon for the Pakistani premier while the meeting extended three hours.

Earlier on his arrival at Kremlin, PM Imran was warmly received by the Russian President.

The visiting official was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Commerce Adviser Abdur Razzak Dawood, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, and MNA Amir Mahmood Kiyani.

This is the first bilateral visit by a Pakistani prime minister to Russia after a gap of 23 years and is being termed as a historic step to renew relations between both countries.

