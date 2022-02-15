PM Imran says Pakistan wants Taliban recognition as ‘a collective process’

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said in an interview with French publication Le Figaro that Pakistan wants the Taliban recognition to be a collective process.

He said Pakistan believes that the more stable the Afghan government is, the less the terrorist groups can operate there.

He said it is a global consensus that there should be a comprehensive government in Afghanistan, adding that those aware of Afghan traits know that they cannot be compelled.

PM Imran said the last thing Pakistan wants is isolation by being the only country to recognise the Taliban government. “If Pakistan is the first to grant recognition, the international pressure will become too much for us as we try to turn our economy around. We can only recover if we have good relations with the international community,” he elucidated.

PM asseverated that Pakistan doesn’t have the resources to embrace more Afghan refugees.”If the humanitarian crisis worsens in Afghanistan, we will have an influx of refugees, while more than 240,000 have already fled their country after the fall of Kabul. We do not have the resources to accept more refugees.”

He expressed that it is in the best interest of Afghanistan that the regional trade extends from Central Asia to the Indian Ocean.

PM said it is would inflict damage to the Afghan Taliban if the terrorists carry out activities from Afghan soil.

To a question, the premier said Pakistan would not be a partner with the United States (US) in a war but peace.

He said that rebuilding ties with India is possible but for it, the revoked autonomous status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) should be restored.

To a question, PM said, “France is a very important country for Pakistan. Almost half of our exports go to the European Union (EU), of which France is one of the largest members.”