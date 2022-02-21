PM Imran shares video of newly discovered skiing spot in Swat

SWAT: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared a video of a newly discovered skiing spot situated in Gabin Jabba, Swat.

While sharing a video on Twitter, the Premier expressed hope that the children learning to ski in Swat will make Pakistan competitive in the winter Olympics.

“This is a newly discovered skiing area in Gabin Jabba, Swat. Now that children are learning to ski in Swat, InshaAllah soon Pakistan will become competitive in Winter Olympics,” said the Prime Minister.

This is a newly discovered skiing area in Gabin Jabba, Swat. Now that children are learning to ski in Swat, InshaAllah soon Pakistan will become competitive in Winter Olympics. pic.twitter.com/uMCXycJ371 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 20, 2022

Read more: PM Imran Khan sets ‘Level Hai’ in PSL 2022 inauguration video

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government will leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations.

While sharing a video the Prime Minister wrote, “Matta in Swat – Barren hills turning green. Incredible results from our Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. InshaAllah we will leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations.”