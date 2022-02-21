Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 09:27 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PM Imran shares video of newly discovered skiing spot in Swat

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 09:27 am
PM Imran shares video of newly discovered skiing spot in Swat

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: File

SWAT: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared a video of a newly discovered skiing spot situated in Gabin Jabba, Swat.

While sharing a video on Twitter, the Premier expressed hope that the children learning to ski in Swat will make Pakistan competitive in the winter Olympics.

“This is a newly discovered skiing area in Gabin Jabba, Swat. Now that children are learning to ski in Swat, InshaAllah soon Pakistan will become competitive in Winter Olympics,” said the Prime Minister.

Read more: PM Imran Khan sets ‘Level Hai&#8217; in PSL 2022 inauguration video

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government will leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations.

While sharing a video the Prime Minister wrote, “Matta in Swat – Barren hills turning green. Incredible results from our Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. InshaAllah we will leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations.”

 

Read More

18 hours ago
With excellent education comes responsibility of leadership: Imran Ismail

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has emphasised that with excellent education comes...
19 hours ago
Fake news now unbailable criminal offence with imprisonment of five years: Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem announced on Sunday that a presidential...
19 hours ago
Countries focusing on artificial intelligence, computing are developing fast: Arif Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said that countries that focused...
19 hours ago
Fawad grills opposition for planning protest during Pak-Australia cricket match

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday lambasted...
19 hours ago
JI to hold protests against street crimes at 50 locations in Karachi today

KARACHI: Announcing a campaign against street crimes, Jamaat e Islami Karachi President...
21 hours ago
Lahore to get its tallest building, Mou signed

DUBAI: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday thanked United Arab...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kareena Kapoor wishes Jeh
5 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor pens an adorable birthday wish as baby Jeh turns one

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor penned a sweet note for her youngest prince...
Fawad grills opposition for planning protest during Pak-Australia cricket match
10 mins ago
Corruption, money laundering remain problem for countries like Pakistan: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry reiterated on Monday that corruption...
India Pakistan Indus Water treaty
39 mins ago
Pak-India Indus Water Commission annual session to commence on March 1

The annual session of the Pakistan-India Indus Water Commission will be held...
52 mins ago
Media working independently, no ban on it: Ali Muhmmad

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has media...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600