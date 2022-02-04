PM Imran to attend opening ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will represent Pakistan at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games 2022 being held in Beijing on Friday (today).

As a global event, the Olympic Games foster mutual understanding inclusivity and friendship among the people of the world. Beijing will officially become the first city ever to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games.

Besides attending the ceremony, the prime minister will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang to discuss host of issues.

The leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation including the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). They will also have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues.

PM Imran Khan has arrived in Beijing on a four-day official visit. He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood and Special Assistant on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Khalid Mansoor.

A number of memorandum of understandings and agreements will be signed during the visit.

Imran Khan will also meet prominent business leaders of China and representatives of leading Chinese think-tanks, academia and the media.