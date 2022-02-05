Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 12:27 pm
PM Imran to hold meetings with Chinese PM, Uzbek president, UNSG in Beijing today

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings with the Chinese premier, the president of Uzbekistan and the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Beijing on Saturday evening.

Read more: Pakistan, China ink framework agreement on industrial cooperation under CPEC

In his tweets on Saturday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said meetings will again be held with the investors at the State Guest House.

The management of major mining and housing companies will hold a discussion with the Prime Minister regarding investment in Pakistan.

The Information Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan later will leave for Great Hall to attend the luncheon being hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Ping Li Yuan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in China on a four-day tour. During his visit on Friday, he invited the Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan and benefit from the business-friendly policies of the government.

Read more: Chinese firms desire to build $3.5b reprocessing park in Gwadar: SAPM Khalid Mansoor

The prime minister, who held a series of meetings with the executives of Chinese State-owned and private corporate sectors, said Pakistan was offering a conducive environment for investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

