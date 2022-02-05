PM Imran to hold meetings with Chinese PM, Uzbek president, UNSG in Beijing today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings with the Chinese premier, the president of Uzbekistan and the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Beijing on Saturday evening.

In his tweets on Saturday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said meetings will again be held with the investors at the State Guest House.

اس کے بعد وزیر اعظم انرجی چائنا کے سربراہ ڈینگ یانزھانگ سے آن لائن میٹنگ کریں گے جس میں کراچی ہب واٹر کینال اور فیصل آباد میں واٹر ٹریٹ منٹ پلانٹ کے منصوبوں کو حتمی شکل دی جائیگی۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 5, 2022

The management of major mining and housing companies will hold a discussion with the Prime Minister regarding investment in Pakistan.

The Information Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan later will leave for Great Hall to attend the luncheon being hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Ping Li Yuan.

آج شام کو وزیر اعظم ازبکستان کے صدر، چین کے وزیر اعظم اور اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل سے بھی ملاقاتیں کریں گے۔اسٹیٹ گیسٹ ہاؤس میں دوبارہ سرمایہ کاروں سے میٹنگز ہوں گی جن میں مائننگ اور ہاؤسنگ کے شعبے کی بڑی کمپنیوں کی مینجمنٹ پاکستان میں سرمایہ کاری پر وزیر اعظم سے گفتگو کرے گی — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 5, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in China on a four-day tour. During his visit on Friday, he invited the Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan and benefit from the business-friendly policies of the government.

The prime minister, who held a series of meetings with the executives of Chinese State-owned and private corporate sectors, said Pakistan was offering a conducive environment for investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.