Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 10:02 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PM to announce mega uplift package for South Punjab soon: Asad Umar

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 10:02 am

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Multan. Image: Radio Pakistan

MULTAN: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon announce mega development package for South Punjab.

“The planning departments of federal and Punjab governments are working on the mega package for uplift of the neglected region of southern Punjab,” he said talking to media in Multan.

The minister said incumbent government had taken some historic decisions on political status and development of southern Punjab.

He said the government was practically working for establishment of south Punjab province.

Read more: CM Usman Buzdar announces new forensic laboratory in South Punjab

About opposition’s no-confidence motion, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement announced many campaigns against the present government but could not succeed.

On February 11, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had asked the opposition to support the constitutional amendment required for the creation of South Punjab province, if they were really sincere for the cause.

The foreign minister had criticised Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for not even responding to his letter on the subject.

He had said a report by the United Nations Development Program had also endorsed his viewpoint calling South Punjab the most backward region.

Read More

12 hours ago
Umar Amin Gandapur leading with 22688 votes for D I Khan mayorship election so far

Umar Amin Gandapur, PTI candidate contesting for D I Khan mayorship election,...
12 hours ago
PM Imran says half of population in Afghanistan facing hunger, food shortages

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said half of the population in...
13 hours ago
Drugs worth billions of rupees seized, one accused held, asserts Sindh Minister Chawla

Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar...
14 hours ago
PDM parties don’t trust each other, no-confidence motion a failed attempt: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on...
16 hours ago
Karachi: Only section officers authorised to impose traffic fines

In view of the growing number of fines imposed by traffic police...
18 hours ago
Sindh governor assures to provide maximum possible gas supply to export industries

KARACHI: In a meeting with industrialists, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has assured...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Katrina and Vicky
53 seconds ago
Katina & Vicky coordinated denim outfits as they walk hand-in-hand at airport

The newlywed celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen twinning...
7 mins ago
Photo: Sonam Kapoor’s look on the Valentine’s Day

Bollywood stylish diva Sonam Kapoor dished out an adorable picture with husband...
62 suspects arrested in Khanewal lunching case: SAPM Ashrafi
42 mins ago
62 suspects arrested in Khanewal lunching case: SAPM Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Representative to the Prime Minister...
AED to PKR
4 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 14th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs47.520...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600