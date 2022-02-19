Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 04:47 pm
Police arrest owner of bike used in Ather Mateen’s murder

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 04:47 pm

TV journalist Ather Mateen Ahmed. Image: File

KARACHI: A special unit of Karachi police have arrested owner of the bike which was used in murder of TV journalist Ather Mateen Ahmed, Bol news quoted police sources as saying on Saturday.

The police sources said the suspect was shifted to an unknown location for investigation. They said he was arrested during a raid at Akram Colony in Hub Chowki area. Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) carried out more raids near Hub Chowki in Balochistan on identification of the suspect.

Read more: Found clues in TV journalist Ather’s murder case: Karachi police chief

Police also took record of buying and selling of motorcycles into custody from a showroom near Hub Chowki. They said the arrested suspect could be helpful in the TV journalist’s murder case.

On February 18, Additional Inspector General Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon had said police had found some information about murderers of Ather Mateen and soon they would apprehend them.

The Karachi police chief had said he was sorry to hear about the journalist’s death. He had said the police would try their best to arrest the suspects. Police’s policy was clear against street crimes, he had said.

Giving tips against street criminals while talking to media, he had said, “Police should do their best to make good cases. Street criminals should be identified and their old record should be checked. Intelligence-based actions should be taken in the areas where street criminals are dwelling.”

Read more: CCTV footage of journalist Athar Mateen’s murder surfaces

The TV journalist Ather was shot dead by robbers near Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad area on February 18.

Police said the senior producer of Samaa TV was gunned down after he tried to foil robbery attempt by hitting robbers’ motorcycle with his car. The two robbers fell on the ground. They stood up and opened fire on the journalist which pierced his upper torso. The suspects fled straight off on a bike of a passerby, said police.

