Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 06:04 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Police, Rangers to conduct joint operations to cull crimes in Karachi

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 06:04 pm

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also directed to conduct operations in jails on reports that some gangs are operated from there. Image: File

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah has directed the police to conduct targeted operations with the help of paramilitary Rangers to control crimes in Karachi.

The chief minister on Monday chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation of Karachi which was attended by high officials of the concerned departments.

The participants were briefed that 12 citizens including journalist Athar Mateen were killed in the metropolis during robbery attempts between February 1 and 20. Along with this, 58 people got injured during snatching incidents.

Read more: CM Shah summons important meeting on Karachi law & order issue

In the first 20 days of February, some 114 vehicles were lifted from different areas while four were snatched.

The participants were informed that 2,208 motorcycles were robbed in Karachi during the same span while 249 were snatched. Besides vehicles, some 1,349 mobile phones were also snatched in the first 20 days of February.

Addressing the meeting, CM said that station house officers (SHOs) are aware of the street criminals in their jurisdictions and directed them to improve their performance in 15 days.

He said SHO unable to control crimes in his respective jurisdiction must be removed.

Read more: Aminul Haque gives strategy on how to tackle street crimes in Karachi

Shah also directed to conduct operations in jails on reports that some gangs are operated from there.

He instructed the police to conduct targeted operations in each district of Karachi with the assistance of Rangers.

Read More

2 hours ago
PML-N ‘lost mind’ after seeing failure in no-trust move: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said on...
2 hours ago
PTI MPA demands suspension of DIG East, SSP Korangi, SHO over street crimes

KARACHI: In a letter to the Sindh police additional inspector general, Pakistan...
2 hours ago
PM Imran, Chairman Senate discuss overall political situation of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on...
2 hours ago
CM Shah summons important meeting on Karachi law & order issue

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Monday has summoned...
2 hours ago
After curbs on mainstream media, govt muzzling social media: Shehbaz Sharif

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif claimed on Monday that after imposing curbs on...
3 hours ago
PTI asks ECP to 'instantly' hear petition against Senator Gilani

Parliamentary Law Secretary Maleeka Bukhari on Monday said the Election Commission of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Adele
3 mins ago
Adele was spotted sans a diamond ring on her most recent outing with fiancé Rich Paul

Adele appeared depressed while attending the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland...
British royals
8 mins ago
Ex-butler exposes British royals’ brutal work schedule: report

An ex-butler for the Royal Family has thrown some light on top...
Phillip Schofield
14 mins ago
Lorraine viewers ‘switch off’ as Phillip Schofield’s themed show airs

Lorraine fans were left cringing when Phillip Schofield appeared worried during his...
Meghan Markle
33 mins ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s US move sees change in ‘attitude’

Since migrating to the United States from the United Kingdom, Prince Harry...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600