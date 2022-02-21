Police, Rangers to conduct joint operations to cull crimes in Karachi

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also directed to conduct operations in jails on reports that some gangs are operated from there. Image: File

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah has directed the police to conduct targeted operations with the help of paramilitary Rangers to control crimes in Karachi.

The chief minister on Monday chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation of Karachi which was attended by high officials of the concerned departments.

The participants were briefed that 12 citizens including journalist Athar Mateen were killed in the metropolis during robbery attempts between February 1 and 20. Along with this, 58 people got injured during snatching incidents.

In the first 20 days of February, some 114 vehicles were lifted from different areas while four were snatched.

The participants were informed that 2,208 motorcycles were robbed in Karachi during the same span while 249 were snatched. Besides vehicles, some 1,349 mobile phones were also snatched in the first 20 days of February.

Addressing the meeting, CM said that station house officers (SHOs) are aware of the street criminals in their jurisdictions and directed them to improve their performance in 15 days.

He said SHO unable to control crimes in his respective jurisdiction must be removed.

Shah also directed to conduct operations in jails on reports that some gangs are operated from there.

He instructed the police to conduct targeted operations in each district of Karachi with the assistance of Rangers.