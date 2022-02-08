Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 11:15 am
PPP would have to restore confidence, if it wants to rejoin PDM: Shahid

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Senior Vice President and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Screengrab from Bol TV

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Senior Vice President and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said if the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wanted to rejoin the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM), then it would have to restore confidence of the other opposition parties in it.

“Though the opposition is united in the parliament, however the PPP itself parted ways with the PDM outside the parliament,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said talking to media in Islamabad.

Read more: PML-N leaders should be investigated, tried before TV cameras: Shahid Abbasi

He also said that institutions must remain within their legal limits. The National Accountability Bureau chairman should tell as to who gave him the authority to concoct false cases, he asked adding that he would bring reality of the cases before the masses.

“Who gave the NAB chairman right for political maneuvering? The NAB and Federal Investigation Agency do not see the corruption cases of the government. There is a long list of the government’s embezzlement cases,” he said.

The PML-N leader said the NAB chairman and illegal financial advisor should reveal their assets. He said the immunity enjoyed by the NAB chairman could be overturned with the stroke of a pen.

He said no corruption took place in the PML-N’s tenure. He asked the NAB officials on every hearing to show the world what corruption they had done, he said.

Read more: ‘PPP left PDM after facing insult from Shahid Khaqan’

“The NAB itself has confessed that no recovery has been made from politicians. Why does the NAB badmouths us, if it has to make recovery from housing schemes?” he queried.

