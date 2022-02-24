Prince Charles defied royal protocol in order to equate Putin to Hitler

Russia has declared war on Ukraine in order to protect her political interests. Putin’s new action has not only won him sanctions from the EU and the United Kingdom, but it has also brought to mind a rare comment Prince Charles made about the Russian President.

Putin faced a massive reaction in 2014 after attempting to conquer Ukraine with the annexation of Crimea.

The Prince of Wales, who is not permitted to remark on political topics due to his royal status, broke the taboo by comparing Putin to Adolf Hitler.

In an interview with World War II veteran Marienne Ferguson, Charles linked Hitler’s deeds to Vladimir Putin’s.

According to express.co.uk, “during a royal visit of Canada, Charles spoke to a woman who fled the Nazis and lost members of her family during the Holocaust.”

“During a tour to the Museum of Immigration in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Charles and Camilla paid tribute to World War II troops and their families.

“Marienne Ferguson told Charles that she and her family fled to Canada shortly before the Nazis captured the Free City of Gdansk in 1939.

“After meeting with the Prince of Wales, Ms Ferguson stated, ‘The Prince added, ‘And now Putin is doing about the same as Hitler.'”

“I must admit that I agree with him, as I’m sure many others do,” she continued.

“However, I was astonished that he made the remark because I knew [Royal Family members] aren’t supposed to say such things.” “I informed the Prince that while my family and I were fortunate to have a visa to go, many of my relatives had permits but were unable to leave before the war broke out on September 1,” Ferguson continued.