Prince Charles thanks PM Imran for supporting evacuation from Afghanistan

Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari called on Prince Charles—Image: @sayedzbukhari

Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari called on Prince Charles.

The Prince of Wales sends his good wishes and thanks to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan for supporting evacuation from Afghanistan, Zulfi Bukhari said in a Tweet on Friday.

“I look forward to welcoming him to Pakistan soon as we mark our 75th year,” former SAPM added.

An absolute honour like always calling upon HRH Prince Charles. He sends his good wishes and thanks to PM @ImranKhanPTI & Pakistan 🇵🇰 for supporting evacuation from Afghanistan.

I look forward to welcoming him to Pakistan soon as we mark our 75th year. pic.twitter.com/qv5yfNHQGG — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) February 11, 2022

Earlier in October 2021, Prince Charles spoke with PM Imran Khan on the phone and thanked Pakistan on behalf of the UK Government for their support during the mass evacuation of Afghanistan.

Read more: Danish PM lauds Pakistan’s ‘valuable assistance’ in evacuations from Afghanistan

Both the dignitaries discussed the role both countries will play in helping to stabilise Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

The prince cited Pakistan’s key role in the region, and he reiterated the international community’s desire to see stability in the country.

During their conversation, They also exchanged views on climate change, and they reaffirmed the close relationship between the UK and Pakistan.