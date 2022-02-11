Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 04:03 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Prince Charles thanks PM Imran for supporting evacuation from Afghanistan

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 04:03 pm
Prince Charles thanks PM Imran for supporting evacuation from Afghanistan

Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari called on Prince Charles—Image: @sayedzbukhari

Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari called on Prince Charles.

The Prince of Wales sends his good wishes and thanks to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan for supporting evacuation from Afghanistan, Zulfi Bukhari said in a Tweet on Friday.

“I look forward to welcoming him to Pakistan soon as we mark our 75th year,” former SAPM added.

Earlier in October 2021, Prince Charles spoke with PM Imran Khan on the phone and thanked Pakistan on behalf of the UK Government for their support during the mass evacuation of Afghanistan.

Read more: Danish PM lauds Pakistan’s ‘valuable assistance’ in evacuations from Afghanistan

Both the dignitaries discussed the role both countries will play in helping to stabilise Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

The prince cited Pakistan’s key role in the region, and he reiterated the international community’s desire to see stability in the country.

During their conversation, They also exchanged views on climate change, and they reaffirmed the close relationship between the UK and Pakistan.

Read More

1 hour ago
PM reviews progress of under-construction flats of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday paid a surprise visit to...
1 hour ago
'Over 40million families to get free treatment up to Rs1m with National Health Card'

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that...
1 hour ago
'Pakistan wants cordial relations with countries without becoming part of any camp'

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan desires to have...
3 hours ago
FIA arrests man for faking to be TV reporter to twice get US visa

KARACHI: Anti-Human Smuggling Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday...
3 hours ago
Foreign Office holds Kashmir Solidarity Day art exhibition

ISLAMABAD: To honour the valiant struggle of Kashmiris for their right to...
3 hours ago
Pakistan to start using Saudi oil facility on deferred payment from March: Shaukat

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Friday told the Senate that...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

india
2 mins ago
India reports 58,077 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,536,137 on Friday, as...
3 mins ago
Imran used every institute against Shehbaz Sharif: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said...
united states
5 mins ago
US silent on whether Macron’s Russia visit helped ease Ukraine crisis

WASHINGTON - The French president's visit to Russia this week drew a...
pso
11 mins ago
PSO records Rs20.3 billion profit in second quarter of FY22

KARACHI: The profits of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) registered the earnings growth...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600