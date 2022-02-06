Promises and perils

KARACHI: Is it fair to say that development at the cost of Karachi’s mangroves is a necessity. Or does it embody the city’s ecological destruction?

While some feel that there is no reason for alarm where deforestation of the city’s mangroves is concerned, activists say we are paving the way for disaster by losing these unique coastal plants.

Kamal Shah, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum, seems to hold the latter view. “At the site of Port Qasim, you would see less mangroves and more development. Mangroves plant takes 20 years to grow. They also [serve as] nurseries to fish. They are being cut and destroyed by timber and land mafia. The mangroves are being cut day and night.”

In the movement to save mangroves, people have been killed, claimed Shah.

After extreme climate events such as tsunamis, the public has been compelled to think about the importance of natural phenomena and conservation of natural resources. Likewise, the importance of mangroves precedes that of ‘concrete development.’

The case of Karachi’s mangroves

Mangroves are various species of trees and shrubs that grow in coastal swamps and form dense groves. It is one of the world’s most unique ecosystems because they thrive where no other trees can survive. They grow in the transition zone between the ocean and land. A total number of 69 species in 27 genera, belonging to 20 families are considered as true mangrove species. They are a nursery for a variety of fish and shrimp.

Mangroves not only protect the land from erosion, they also play an invaluable role as nature’s shield against cyclones and disasters, protecting the shorelines. They are of vital importance for sequestration of carbon dioxide as well as purifying natural water bodies by absorbing impurities. They reportedly remove harmful heavy metals and help us to breathe clean air by absorbing pollutants.

The Karachi coast constitutes a belt of about 100 kilometres in length and is situated between Gharo Creek and Hub River on the west. The western backwaters and the eastern backwaters (China Creek) of the Karachi Port house mangrove forests.

Bundal and Buddo Islands are located in Korangi, Phitti and Jhari creeks. Bundal Island is one of the largest and highest of all the islands along the Sindh coast with a length of about 8km. A portion of the northern area of the island is covered by high water and has a thick growth of mangroves at the extreme northern point.

These forests consist of four mangrove species which include avicennia marina, rhizophora mucronata, ceriops tagal and aegiceras corniculatum. The most abundant species is avicennia marina which constitutes up to 90 per cent of the total mangrove population in the province.

Mr Shah says that Mai Kolachi bypass was built on wetlands, after lush green mangrove forests were cut in China Creek. “It was man who created this catastrophe. Our activities are the reason for urban flooding during rains. Its construction shrinks the width of the drain which lets the rainwater move into the sea.”

The need for development

However advocating for development, Muhammad Moazzam Khan, who serves as technical advisor to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Pakistan while having served as former marine fisheries department director general, feels that for some tasks, the importance is evaluated after a comparison between development and environment on the basis of which ‘compromise’ is made.

“Otherwise, why don’t we go back to the stone age? See the benefits of Port Qasim. A small number of mangroves are cut, not too many. The benefits to the nation from Port Qasim cannot be compared to these mangroves.”

He gave an example in favour of development and stated, “Coal was unloaded at KPT for the power plant. Some areas of the Northern Bypass in front of Mohajir Colony were black because coal used to pass through there. [Houses are] black, the road is black.”

He also said that the transportation of coal was shifted to Port Qasim and sheds were constructed there so that no coal could be released. “This is a small example as many more ports like Port Qasim are needed by the country at this time.”

Ibrahim Hyderi is a coastal settlement in Karachi said to be 400 years old, where fishermen used to fish on wetlands. Shrimps and fish were caught. It reportedly had lush green mangroves but due to being sources of timber, fuel and fodder, the mangroves were cut too fast resulting in the destruction of the ecosystem. “The locals cut the mangroves for their own needs. The mafia also has a role to play but it is not so widespread that it can be claimed that the mangroves are in great danger. When I visited, I saw the locals cutting the mangroves, and when I asked the reason, I found out that the locals were cutting wood for cooking at a wedding; this is a custom of the locals,” claimed Mr Khan.

Wasted efforts?

On the other hand Mr Shah said that many small plants planted by the government were eventually swept away by the waves. “They were not supposed to be planted as they grow by themselves. They shed seeds so the new plants grow. They should be saved from being cut so they could grow naturally.”

Sindh forest and wildlife department has deployed inspectors but they do not do their job, he claimed. “On visiting the sites, we see mangroves on the edges of the wetlands but they have been plucked up from within the forest. To save mangroves, it is important to save them from being cut,” maintained Kamal Shah, blaming the authorities concerned for being negligent.

Mr Khan responded to this claim and elaborated that unfortunately, negativity prevails in our country and efforts are hardly appreciated. Pakistan is the only country where the area of mangroves has increased. Pakistan has 210,000ha cover of mangroves with an increase of 103,000ha in last 12 years. World records were set in 2009, 2013 and 2018 and Pakistan is currently GWR (Guinness World Records) holder in planting maximum number of saplings in one day through 300 volunteers. Some plants may be washed away by water but of course planting has increased the number of mangroves.