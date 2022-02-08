Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 12:20 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSP to again take to streets, if agreement not implemented: Mustafa Kamal

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 12:20 pm

Mustafa Kamal said the PSP had staged sit-in protest for establishment of the provincial financial commission. Image: PSP/ Facebook page

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said his party would again take to the streets, if the Sindh government did not implement the agreement reached between them.

Talking to media in Karachi, Mustafa Kamal said the PSP had staged sit-in protest for establishment of the provincial financial commission. He said the main powers were wielded by the prime minister and chief ministers.

“The provinces did not devolve powers to the lower level. If the provinces did not devolve their powers then their autonomy will also be snatched,” he said demanding indiscriminate transfer of powers and funds to the lower levels.

He asked the political parties not to demand schools and colleges, rather demand powers.

Read more: PSP ends sit-in as PPP accepts all demands

The PSP chairman said that the centre had formed a divisible pool, which kept 44 per cent of the funds with the centre and rest of the 56 per cent were divided among the provinces. In the same manner, the Sindh government should also distribute funds to districts through a divisible pool, he maintained.

He said the Sindh government received Rs1,200 billion including Rs1,000 billion from the federal government. However, he said the Rs1,200 billion were not transferred to the lower levels.

“We can no longer tolerate that powers and funds are not transferred to the local government and towns and districts are not made autonomous,” he said.

He said the Sindh government should bring a legislation for transfer of funds. He said the provincial autonomy did not meant that the Chief Minister House should be made autonomous. It meant that the UCs should be made autonomous, he maintained.

Read More

1 hour ago
PPP would have to restore confidence, if it wants to rejoin PDM: Shahid

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Senior Vice President and former prime minister...
1 hour ago
Daily Covid cases drop below 3K nationally

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday confirmed 2,799 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more...
2 hours ago
PM Imran, COAS to spend day with troops in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General...
2 hours ago
World should be better prepared for next pandemic: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said...
3 hours ago
Saudi Interior Minister departs for KSA after completing Pakistan’s visit

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif on...
12 hours ago
Saudi Minister of Interior calls on Gen Bajwa

Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

International Umrah Pilgrims
7 mins ago
Umrah pilgrims must have negative PCR test, says Saudi Hajj Ministry

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that all Umrah...
psl
9 mins ago
Jason Roy hopes to maintain his momentum in PSL Lahore leg

Quetta Gladiators batter Jason Roy hoped to maintain his momentum and performance...
chile covid death
9 mins ago
Chile’s pandemic death toll tops 40,000

SANTIAGO - The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in Chile reached...
parental leave
10 mins ago
More Australian men taking parental leave to care for newborns

SYDNEY - Data released from a government survey on Tuesday has shown...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600