PSP to again take to streets, if agreement not implemented: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said his party would again take to the streets, if the Sindh government did not implement the agreement reached between them.

Talking to media in Karachi, Mustafa Kamal said the PSP had staged sit-in protest for establishment of the provincial financial commission. He said the main powers were wielded by the prime minister and chief ministers.

“The provinces did not devolve powers to the lower level. If the provinces did not devolve their powers then their autonomy will also be snatched,” he said demanding indiscriminate transfer of powers and funds to the lower levels.

He asked the political parties not to demand schools and colleges, rather demand powers.

The PSP chairman said that the centre had formed a divisible pool, which kept 44 per cent of the funds with the centre and rest of the 56 per cent were divided among the provinces. In the same manner, the Sindh government should also distribute funds to districts through a divisible pool, he maintained.

He said the Sindh government received Rs1,200 billion including Rs1,000 billion from the federal government. However, he said the Rs1,200 billion were not transferred to the lower levels.

“We can no longer tolerate that powers and funds are not transferred to the local government and towns and districts are not made autonomous,” he said.

He said the Sindh government should bring a legislation for transfer of funds. He said the provincial autonomy did not meant that the Chief Minister House should be made autonomous. It meant that the UCs should be made autonomous, he maintained.