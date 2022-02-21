PTI asks ECP to ‘instantly’ hear petition against Senator Gilani

Leader of the Opposition in Senate and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani. Image: File

Parliamentary Law Secretary Maleeka Bukhari on Monday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been requested to immediately hear the petition filed against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani last year over his election to the Senate seat.

Talking to the media persons along with other party leaders, she said the election of Gilani on the Senate seat is a question mark on the democratic system.

She said, “We have no personal enmity against Yousaf Raza Gilani and his son but we aim to bring the influential people under the domain of law.”

On the occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Kanwal Shauzab said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders should not use delaying tactics in this case.

She said there is a video showing Gilani’s son buying votes ahead of Senate elections.

