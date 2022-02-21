Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 03:33 pm
PTI asks ECP to ‘instantly’ hear petition against Senator Gilani

Leader of the Opposition in Senate and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani. Image: File

Parliamentary Law Secretary Maleeka Bukhari on Monday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been requested to immediately hear the petition filed against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani last year over his election to the Senate seat.

Talking to the media persons along with other party leaders, she said the election of Gilani on the Senate seat is a question mark on the democratic system.

She said, “We have no personal enmity against Yousaf Raza Gilani and his son but we aim to bring the influential people under the domain of law.”

On the occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Kanwal Shauzab said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders should not use delaying tactics in this case.

She said there is a video showing Gilani’s son buying votes ahead of Senate elections.

Further, PTI leader Aliya Hamza said her party firmly believes in free, fair, and transparent elections. She vowed to take the case to a logical conclusion.

In March 2021, Gilani, the joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM), was elected senator from Islamabad, by defeating then-finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

Gilani bagged 169 votes and his opponent received 164 votes while seven votes were rejected.

PDM termed Gilani’s victory as commutative to vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prior to the elections of the upper house, a surfaced video showed Gilani’s son explaining to the lawmakers how to cancel their votes.

