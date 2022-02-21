Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 04:04 pm
PTI MPA demands suspension of DIG East, SSP Korangi, SHO over street crimes

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) member of provincial assembly Raja Azhar. Image: File

KARACHI: In a letter to the Sindh police additional inspector general, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) member of provincial assembly Raja Azhar on Monday demanded suspension of district inspector general East, senior superintendent police Korangi and relevant station house officer over the rising number of street crimes.

Raja Azhar specially held the police officials responsible for the robbery incident in which about 100 people were robbed at gunpoint on Korangi Causeway road a couple of days ago. He said following that incident, fear had increased in people.

In constituency PS-97, robberies, snatching and other street crimes were on the rise, he said adding that he had been writing letters to the authorities on criminal incidents in his constituency.

Read more: Aminul Haque gives strategy on how to tackle street crimes in Karachi

“If the criminal incidents are not stopped, we will take to streets along with the masses,” he warned.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque has given a formula on how to curb street crimes and unrest in Karachi.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader said local police officers should be posted at police stations, while special branch police should be activated, intelligence networking among police stations should be established and area committees should be formed.

Station House Officers (SHOs) should be posted at least for three years and their complete asset details should be registered, he maintained.

