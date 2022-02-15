Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 06:08 pm
PTI recovered, came alongside JUI-F in KP LG elections: Pervez Khattak

Defence Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Pervez Khattak. Image: File

Defence Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Pervez Khattak on Tuesday said his party has come neck-to-neck with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) in the KP local government (LG) elections, offsetting the impression that they have lost influence in the province.

While addressing a presser with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, he said it was propagandised that PTI had been wiped out in the KP after it lost in the first phase of elections.

He said PTI has won nearly 18 tehsils in the polls while four independent candidates have also joined the party. The minister said PTI and JUI-F have come neck-to-neck with JUI-F now while it is at the fore in terms of votes.

He confessed that PTI provincial organisation had taken the first phase of elections quite easy however adding that they have shown great improvement in the second phase of LG elections.

