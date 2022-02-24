Adsence Ads 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 07:04 pm
Punjab Governor Sarwar thanks US on providing 4.7m Covid vaccines

Staff Reporter BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 07:04 pm

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar. Image: File

LAHORE: At the request of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, the United States (US) has provided over 4.7 million coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan.

While addressing at the 3rd Convocation of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Lahore on Thursday, the governor thanked the US government, members of the US Congress, and expat Dr Imran Shareef and said that overseas Pakistanis are an asset who always safeguard the interest of Pakistan.

About his efforts regarding the coronavirus vaccines supplied by the US, he said that he met the members of the US Congress along with overseas Pakistani Dr Imran Shareef a few months ago during his visit to America.

He added that due to their efforts and request, Pakistan has received 4.7 million doses.

“It is welcoming that the US government and members of the Congress helped Pakistan in the fight against the coronavirus.”

The governor said everybody should get vaccinated as soon as possible to prevent the spread of the pandemic disease while reaffirming the government’s resolve to vaccinate the public expeditiously.

He also tweeted the pictures of Pfizer vaccine doses sent by the US.

The governor said the entire world is praising the policies of Pakistan against Covid-19

Sarwar said, “If you are sincere with your country and work with honesty, there is no power in the world that can stop you from being successful.”

He added said when Almighty blesses someone with authority, he should work with good intentions and honesty.

He said it is the priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to strengthen the departments by eliminating politics from them. We are committed to removing political interference from all universities of Punjab because it hinders the progress of institutions.

Sarwar said as the chancellor of universities, he has appointed all vice-chancellors (VCs) on merit.

He added that in the past, ad hoc VCs were appointed but the practice has been stopped. “Today, universities in Punjab are ranking among the top 500 best universities in the world,” he added.

Sarwar said the incumbent government has taken exemplary initiatives in the health sector for serving people through health card.

