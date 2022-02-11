Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

11th Feb, 2022. 10:35 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Qadri proposes to mark ‘Int’l Hijab Day’ on March 8

APP News Agency

11th Feb, 2022. 10:35 am
Qadri proposes to mark ‘Int’l Hijab Day’ on March 8

Many rights activists have taken to the streets to protest the imposition of hijab ban in Karnataka, India—Image: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri Thursday urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to mark the ‘International Hijab Day’ on March 8, to express solidarity with the Muslim women facing issues of religious independence and basic human rights across the world.

The minister, in a letter to the prime minister, said marking the Hijab Day would help draw the attention of the international community, including the United Nations (UN), towards physical and psychological maltreatment of women, especially girl students in India and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of Hindu extremists having the full backing of the Modi government.

Read more: UHS academic council condemns hijab ban in India

He said Pakistan should ask the UN to play its due role in stopping the ongoing inhuman acts in India keeping in view the Muslims religious independence. Qadri said to make the Hijab Day a successful event, programmes should be organized at federal and provincial levels, and the human rights and information ministries are directed to prepare a consolidated strategy on the matter. He also pointed out that some so-called human rights activists and organizations took out rallies under the banner of ‘Aurat March’ to highlight the issues being faced by women globally.

Read more: Pakistan condemns hijab ban on Muslim students in Indian state of Karnataka

But they totally disregarded the problems being faced by Muslims, as their banners, placards and slogans mismatched with the local social, political and religious norms, he lamented. Instead of raising the genuine issues, he said, they rather resorted to maligning Islam’s golden principles of life, especially for the women.

He made it clear that Islam was a complete code of life and women’s rights were highly protected in Islamic societies. Qadri urged the government not to give any individual or civil society free hand to ridicule the divine injunctions, particularly regarding Hijab in the wake of ‘Aurat March’.

Read More

15 hours ago
PTI would clean sweep 2023 general elections, claims Shafqat Mahmood

LAHORE: The Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said the Pakistan...
16 hours ago
Simultaneous development of 23 hospitals first time in history: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said the government...
16 hours ago
UHS academic council condemns hijab ban in India

LAHORE: The Academic Council of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on...
16 hours ago
Punjab IG denies issuing any top-10 goons list before court

LAHORE: The Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Rao Sardar and home special...
17 hours ago
'India of Gandhi and Nehru is being overtaken by the Hindutva mindset'

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said India is committing...
17 hours ago
Pakistan sends over 3,000 medical staff to Kuwait soon

Overseas Employment Corporation– an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

21 mins ago
Fawad says Shehbaz, Hamza to be indicted on Feb 18 in money laundering case

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday...
32 mins ago
Sunil Shetty takes a plunge into OTT world with “Invisible Woman”

Like many others, Bollywood star Sunil Shetty is all set to dive...
Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attempt to target KSA’s Abha Airport
32 mins ago
Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attempt to target KSA’s Abha Airport

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the drone attack launched by the...
Gold Rate in QATAR (QAR) Today
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in Qatar on, 11th Feb 2022

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at  Qatari riyal...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600