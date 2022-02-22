Rain with thunderstorm, dust along gusty winds expected

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain with thunderstorm, dust and sand along gusty winds is expected in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while snow is expected over the hills during the next twelve hours.

Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period. Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning are: Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta 13 degree centigrade, Murree three, Lahore 12 , Gilgit four and Muzaffarabad six degree centigrade.

According to the met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather, chances of rain with wind, thunderstorm and snow are expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning in IIOJ&K: Srinagar two degree centigrade, Jammu 14, Leh minus eight, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula one degree centigrade.

On February 8, the city of lights, Karachi, had witnessed light rainfall with a few intense to moderate spells in scattered areas.

Parts of Karachi including Shahra-e-Faisal, Old Sabzi Mandi, Bahadurabad, Shaheed-e-Millat, Gulshan-e-Iqbal had witnessed light to moderate rain, BOL News had reported.