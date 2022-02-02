Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 04:15 pm

Rangers, Police arrest smugglers selling weapons on social media

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 04:15 pm
Rangers, Police arrest smugglers selling weapons on social media

The accused confessed that they used various social media platforms to sell arms—Image: File

KARACHI: Rangers and police personnel have conducted a joint raid in Orangi Town on a tip-off and arrested two alleged arms smugglers.

According to the spokesman of Sindh Rangers, in a joint operation with Police, three members of the inter-provincial arms smuggling gang Ataullah, Irfan and Fayyaz have been arrested from the Orangi Town area of ​​Karachi.

A Sindh Rangers spokesman said that 11 pistols, 22 magazines and 1 weapon punch tool were recovered from the possession of the accused. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed that they used various social media platforms to sell arms.

A Sindh Rangers spokesman said that the suspects were illegally smuggling arms from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to different cities of Sindh and Punjab by means of passenger buses. ۔

Read more: Rangers’ prosecutor stopped from representing state in Baldia factory fire case

A spokesman of Sindh Rangers said that the arrested accused are habitual offenders and have been jailed several times. The arrested accused along with the recovered arms and ammunition have been handed over to the police for further legal action.

The spokesperson of Sindh Rangers said that the people are requested to report such elements immediately to the nearest Rangers check post, Rangers helpline 1101 or Rangers WhatsApp number 03479001111 by calling or SMS. The name of the informant will be kept secret.

Read More

1 hour ago
Hurriyat leader Gilani thanks Pakistan on unflinching support for Kashmir cause

The senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Mushtaq Gilani,...
2 hours ago
Pakistan reports 6,047 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed 6,047 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more...
2 hours ago
Pakistan lauds China's meticulous arrangements for Beijing 2022 amid pandemic

ISLAMABAD: It is highly admirable that China has made meticulous arrangements for...
3 hours ago
FBR launches Automated Currency Declaration System to curb smuggling

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched the Automated Currency...
3 hours ago
FIA Lahore director requests DG to cancel transfers of sugar inquiry team members

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Director DIG Dr Muhammad Rizwan on...
3 hours ago
SC dismisses Rao Anwar plea to remove his name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed former Senior...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Monkeys
9 mins ago
Monkeys chased and robbed YouTuber Logan Paul on his trip goes viral

In this clip, which appeared online, YouTuber Logan Paul was chased and...
PZ VS LQ
21 mins ago
Peshawar vs Lahore live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | IU vs MS live

Peshawar vs Lahore live score: The Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will meet...
Rupee
34 mins ago
Rupee gains against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee made a slight gain of two paisas against the...
Syed Hassan Murtaza
35 mins ago
Govt registering fake cases against PPP workers: party leader

LAHORE: While reacting to the victimisation of the PPP workers by the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600