Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 11:56 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Revival of student unions to help in improving educational institutes’ environment: Murtaza Wahab

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 11:56 am
Murtaza Wahab Sindh

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab. Photo: File

KARACHI: Karachi Administrator and Sindh Government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said revival of student unions would help in improving environment of educational institutes across the province.

Murtaza Wahab said this in a statement while congratulating the members of Sindh Assembly and people of the province on passage of the “historical bill” from the provincial assembly.

“On approval of the historical bill, the Pakistan Peoples Party and members of all the political parties in the assembly deserve congratulations,” he said adding that restoration of student unions in the educational institutes was a long-drawn-out demand of students.

Read more: America’s distributing half of Afghanistan’s assets to its own citizens unfathomable: Munir

Hence, he said, another promise under the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had been fulfilled. He said in the past Kalashnikov culture prevailed at educational institutes because of dictatorial measures.

Even though full rules regarding the unions could be decided by the respective educational institutes after two months, the Sindh Assembly’s bill pertaining to student unions states that a union at an educational institute, whether private of public, would have seven to 11 members. Elections would be held every year and all the enrolled students would be able to cast their votes or take part in it.

The bill bans possession of any weapon by any student at educational institutes.

Read More

17 hours ago
Cracker attack on Rangers’ picket: SHC allows pleas of three convicted, orders their release

Sindh High Court on Friday allowed appeals of three suspects who were...
19 hours ago
FM Qureshi asks opposition to support South Punjab constitution amendment

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday asked the opposition to...
19 hours ago
APPSF announces scholarship for Indian Muslim student Muskan

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) on Friday announced a...
19 hours ago
Envoys of four countries present credentials to President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: The newly appointed non-resident envoys of New Zealand, Mexico, Ghana, and...
20 hours ago
Imran used every institute against Shehbaz Sharif: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said...
20 hours ago
Prince Charles thanks PM Imran for supporting evacuation from Afghanistan

Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Munir Akram gains two year extension as Pakistan's envoy to UN
1 hour ago
America’s distributing half of Afghanistan’s assets to its own citizens unfathomable: Munir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to United Nations Munir Akram has said America’s...
2 hours ago
Govt taking unprecedented steps to facilitate overseas Pakistanis: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said overseas Pakistanis were Pakistan’s...
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
5 hours ago
Latest Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 12th Feb 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 12th Feb, 2022) 24k...
Gold Rate in QATAR (QAR) Today
6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Qatar on, 12th February 2022

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at  Qatari riyal...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600