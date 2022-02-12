Revival of student unions to help in improving educational institutes’ environment: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Karachi Administrator and Sindh Government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said revival of student unions would help in improving environment of educational institutes across the province.

Murtaza Wahab said this in a statement while congratulating the members of Sindh Assembly and people of the province on passage of the “historical bill” from the provincial assembly.

“On approval of the historical bill, the Pakistan Peoples Party and members of all the political parties in the assembly deserve congratulations,” he said adding that restoration of student unions in the educational institutes was a long-drawn-out demand of students.

Hence, he said, another promise under the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had been fulfilled. He said in the past Kalashnikov culture prevailed at educational institutes because of dictatorial measures.

Even though full rules regarding the unions could be decided by the respective educational institutes after two months, the Sindh Assembly’s bill pertaining to student unions states that a union at an educational institute, whether private of public, would have seven to 11 members. Elections would be held every year and all the enrolled students would be able to cast their votes or take part in it.

The bill bans possession of any weapon by any student at educational institutes.