RUDA CEO briefs US Consulate representatives about mega-project

LAHORE: Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Amin on Saturday said the project will not cause anyone’s eviction.

Political and Economic Chief at the US Consulate Lahore, Kathleen Gibilisco, met with RUDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Amin.

On this occasion, a briefing was arranged by the CEO on the arrival of US Consulate representatives at Lakho Der Farm House.

Ms Gibilisco visited RUDA’s residential and industrial site to discuss RUDA’s projects. She also was interested to learn more about the development of industrial and residential zones in Ravi city.

The CEO said, “Chahar Bagh residential project would be a model of high style architecture with 40 per cent green cover while 3,000 flats will be built too.”

The 45-storey building will be a masterpiece of architecture in tall buildings and along with the housing scheme, 10 marlas, and 1 kanal houses will also be constructed, he added. Amin told, “Business Bay will have a turnover of over $1 billion.”

She was also informed about the establishment of a 70 megawatt (MW) power plant in the industrial area of Lakho Der.

Ms Gibilisco also discussed political and economic issues with the officials.

Additionally, the authority briefed that apartments will also be constructed for labourers and the industrial area will be directly connected to Ring Road, Sialkot Motorway.

The CEO said RUDA will not cause anyone’s eviction while constructing settlements as they are working on the vision of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

Ms Kathleen Gibilisco appreciated the RUDA CEO for giving the tour and praised his efforts for the development of the project.