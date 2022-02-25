Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 11:51 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Pakistani MBBS student loses contact with parents in Tando Allahyar

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 11:51 am

Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Amid the rising tension between Ukraine and Russia, a Pakistani student, who is studying MBBS in Ukraine’s capital city Kiev, has lost his contact with his parents in Tando Allahyar, Bol news reported on Friday.

The parents said their 24-year-old son, Zarrar Gujjar, was studying MBBS in Kiev’s International European University. They said it had been more than 24 hours since they could not contact their child, since the Russian attack.

Father of the stranded youth, Khadim Hussain Gujjar said his son was MBBS third year student. He said they had tried multiple times to contact him but to no avail. He said they also failed to establish contact with the Pakistan embassy.

Read more: US asks PM Imran Khan to play his part in averting Russia-Ukraine escalating conflict

He requested the Pakistani government to immediately bring back all the Pakistanis including his son stranded in the conflict.

A day ago, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel Khokhar had said the government was working on safe evacuation of all Pakistan nationals stranded in Ukraine.

In a statement, the ambassador had confirmed that overall 1,500 Pakistanis, including 500 students, were present in Ukraine who had been asked to move to safe locations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Embassy in Ukraine, in a tweet, had said the airspace of Ukraine was closed while the Embassy was in touch with the Pakistani students, who could not leave earlier according to the advice given to them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday regretting the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine had underlined Pakistan’s belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.​

Read More

1 hour ago
Deadlock persists as Nawaz reluctant to support Elahi for next Punjab CM: sources

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has proposed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)...
1 hour ago
'Govt working on safe evacuation of 1500 Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine'

Pakistan's Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel Khokhar said that the government...
1 hour ago
37pct of Pakistan’s wheat comes from Ukraine: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said...
2 hours ago
PM Imran again presented principled stance ‘use of force not solution’: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said...
2 hours ago
At least two killed in clashes on Pak-Afghan border

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan: At least two people were killed and several more injured...
2 hours ago
Cold & dry weather expected in most parts of the country during next 12 hours

As per details shared by the Meteorological Office, cold and dry weather...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

13 mins ago
PM Imran calls for the need to curb soaring trend of Islamophobia

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed on the need for countering...
PM Imran Khan returns home after concluding Russia visit
14 mins ago
PM Imran Khan returns home after concluding Russia visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday has returned to Pakistan after...
16 mins ago
Brining no-confidence against PM Imran on people’s demand, says Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the no-confidence motion...
Hania Aamir
27 mins ago
Hania Aamir pens a motivational note for the innocent eccentric people

Hania Aamir, one of the talented Pakistani actresses, is quite popular for...
Adsence Ad 300X600