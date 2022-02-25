Russia-Ukraine crisis: Pakistani MBBS student loses contact with parents in Tando Allahyar

Amid the rising tension between Ukraine and Russia, a Pakistani student, who is studying MBBS in Ukraine’s capital city Kiev, has lost his contact with his parents in Tando Allahyar, Bol news reported on Friday.

The parents said their 24-year-old son, Zarrar Gujjar, was studying MBBS in Kiev’s International European University. They said it had been more than 24 hours since they could not contact their child, since the Russian attack.

Father of the stranded youth, Khadim Hussain Gujjar said his son was MBBS third year student. He said they had tried multiple times to contact him but to no avail. He said they also failed to establish contact with the Pakistan embassy.

He requested the Pakistani government to immediately bring back all the Pakistanis including his son stranded in the conflict.

A day ago, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel Khokhar had said the government was working on safe evacuation of all Pakistan nationals stranded in Ukraine.

In a statement, the ambassador had confirmed that overall 1,500 Pakistanis, including 500 students, were present in Ukraine who had been asked to move to safe locations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Embassy in Ukraine, in a tweet, had said the airspace of Ukraine was closed while the Embassy was in touch with the Pakistani students, who could not leave earlier according to the advice given to them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday regretting the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine had underlined Pakistan’s belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.​