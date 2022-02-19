Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 09:44 am
Salaries of Airport Security Force to be increased by 15pct: interior minister

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed: Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the government had decided to raise salaries of the Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel by 15 per cent like other civil armed forces.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had given his approval in that regard on February 18, he said in a statement. The ASF employees would get the increase in their salary from March 1, he added.

Read more: PSL and IPL players’ salaries comparison

The minister said the prime minister had approved 15 per cent increase in the salaries of the civil armed forces last week. The government had already announced 15 per cent disparity allowance for the federal government employees from grade 1-19, he added.

On February 18, PM Imran Khan had said the government had increased salaries of Frontier Corps and Rangers personnel by 15 per cent.

“I am fully aware that it is a time of inflation. Unfortunately, the sea of inflation has inundated the entire world. Even the countries like the United States and United Kingdom, which can print their own currencies, are facing record inflation after 40 and 30 years respectively. So, I fully realise that the country’s salaried class people are in pain,” Imran Khan had while addressing officers and men of the Frontier Corps and Pakistan Rangers in Naushki.

