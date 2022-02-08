Saudi Interior Minister departs for KSA after completing Pakistan’s visit

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
APP News Agency

08th Feb, 2022. 09:14 am
Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed welcomed the Saudi Interior Minister and his delegation at Noor Khan Airbase—Image: APP

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif on Monday night departed for Saudi Arabia after completing his visit to Pakistan.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed bade farewell to his Saudi counterpart here at the Noor Khan Air Base.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony Tahir Ashrafi and Secretary Interior Yusaf Naseem were also present at the airport, a press release said.

Read more: Pakistan reaffirms full support for Saudi’s security, sovereignty & territorial integrity

The interior minister also presented a commemorative photo album of the visit to his Saudi counterpart.

During his visit, the Saudi interior minister had separate meetings with President Dr Arif Ali and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prince Abdul Aziz along with his six-member delegation also visited the Interior Ministry and held a meeting with Sheikh Rasheed and senior ministry officials.

Read more: Saudi Minister of Interior calls on Gen Bajwa

A declaration was also issued to enhance liaison between the interior ministries of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to address security challenges.

The Saudi interior minister had arrived in Islamabad here Monday on the special invitation of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

