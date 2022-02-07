Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

07th Feb, 2022. 03:50 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Saudi Interior Minister to arrive in Islamabad on a day-long visit

APP News Agency

07th Feb, 2022. 03:50 pm
Saudi Interior Minister to arrive in Islamabad on a day-long visit

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed welcomed the Saudi Interior Minister and his delegation at Noor Khan Airbase—Image: APP

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif along with his six-member delegation on Monday arrived here on a day-long visit.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed welcomed the Saudi Interior Minister and his delegation at Noor Khan Airbase. Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. The Saudi Interior Minister is visiting Pakistan on a special invitation of Shiekh Rasheed Ahmed.

Read more: Pakistan’s envoy to Saudi Arabia holds interactive session

A formal meeting between the two interior ministers and delegation would be held here at the Interior Ministry.

The Saudi dignitary would also meet President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan besides other key government and security officials.

Read more: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign two agreements on workers’ recruitment, skills

Regional issues, the release of Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia and other important matters would come under discussion during the meeting.

Read More

3 hours ago
SC rejects readmission plea of 9th class student expelled for misconduct

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Monday rejected the petition...
3 hours ago
FM Qureshi terms PM Imran's visit to China as timely, highly successful

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday described Prime Minister Imran...
3 hours ago
China assures expeditious development of second phase of CPEC: SAPM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)...
4 hours ago
Many PML-N leaders to revolt against Sharifs’ dictatorial mindset, Fawad predicts

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday predicted...
4 hours ago
SHC seeks reply over closure of Burns Road

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday sought a reply from the Sindh...
5 hours ago
BAP to review its alliance with PTI if not given more share in federal cabinet

QUETTA:  The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Monday threatened to leave the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Moroccan Boy Rescue
56 seconds ago
Moroccan Boy Rescue: Tragic end to rescue efforts as Rayan evacuated from the well declared dead

Moroccan Boy Rescue: Workers recovered the body of a young child who...
QG VS LQ
2 mins ago
Quetta vs Lahore live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | QG VS LQ live

QG VS LQ: Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will meet in the 15th...
PM Imran Khan to visit Russia this month on Putin's invitation
24 mins ago
PM Imran Khan to visit Russia this month on Putin’s invitation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday confirmed that Prime...
25 mins ago
‘Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Issue Statement on Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations’

British media has begun analysing the "silence of Meghan Markle and Prince...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600