Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 12:19 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Security forces kill TTP’s suicide bomber in Tank

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 12:19 pm

“The operation is continuing to eliminate terrorist abettors and accomplices,” said the ISPR. Image: File

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed a suicide bomber belonging to the Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an intelligence based operation near Dial road in Tank district of Dera Ismail Khan division, the media wing of armed forces reported.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces conducted the operation on confirmed intelligence reports of presence of TTP terrorists.

“The operation is continuing to eliminate terrorist abettors and accomplices,” said the ISPR.

Read more: 20 terrorists killed during Panjgur, Naushki operations: ISPR

Earlier the ISPR said, security forces have killed 20 terrorists during operations in Panjgur and Naushki as they completed clearance operation.

According to the military’s media wing, terrorists attacked security forces’ camps in Naushki and Panjgur late evening on February 2, and both attacks were repulsed successfully by prompt response from troops at both locations, Radio Pakistan reported.

In Naushki, nine Terrorists were killed while four security personnel including an officer embraced shahadat during shoot out with terrorists while repulsing terrorist attack.

In Panjgur, security forces repulsed the terrorist attack after intense exchange of fire and terrorists fled from the area. Security forces carried out clearance operation to hunt down hiding terrorists in the vicinity.

Read More

3 hours ago
What’s keeping them out of school?

KARACHI: In 2010, Article 25-A was introduced to the Constitution of Pakistan...
3 hours ago
Promises and perils

KARACHI: Is it fair to say that development at the cost of...
3 hours ago
Clogged roads

QUETTA: The city of Quetta is currently facing serious traffic problems where...
3 hours ago
Innocent victims

PESHAWAR: Mothers in Afghan refugee camps are allegedly feeding their babies opium...
3 hours ago
Tantamount to murder?

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government has decided to prosecute the cases of stealing,...
3 hours ago
Choked nullahs

ISLAMABAD: Following the July 2021 flash flood and the havoc it had...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

51 mins ago
Demise of Lata Mangeshkar marks end of an era in music: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday...
Lata Mangeshkar condolences
2 hours ago
Bollywood stars pay homage to acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar

The Bollywood fraternity and fans are mourning the sad demise of acclaimed...
2 hours ago
20 terrorists killed during Panjgur, Naushki operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed 20 terrorists during operations in Panjgur and...
car
2 hours ago
Car prices rev up: Local assemblers and importers raise up to Rs150,000

KARACHI: The Finance Supplementary Act, 2022 imposes several taxation measures on the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600