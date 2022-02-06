Security forces kill TTP’s suicide bomber in Tank
RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed a suicide bomber belonging to the Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an intelligence based operation near Dial road in Tank district of Dera Ismail Khan division, the media wing of armed forces reported.
The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces conducted the operation on confirmed intelligence reports of presence of TTP terrorists.
“The operation is continuing to eliminate terrorist abettors and accomplices,” said the ISPR.
Earlier the ISPR said, security forces have killed 20 terrorists during operations in Panjgur and Naushki as they completed clearance operation.
According to the military’s media wing, terrorists attacked security forces’ camps in Naushki and Panjgur late evening on February 2, and both attacks were repulsed successfully by prompt response from troops at both locations, Radio Pakistan reported.
In Naushki, nine Terrorists were killed while four security personnel including an officer embraced shahadat during shoot out with terrorists while repulsing terrorist attack.
In Panjgur, security forces repulsed the terrorist attack after intense exchange of fire and terrorists fled from the area. Security forces carried out clearance operation to hunt down hiding terrorists in the vicinity.
