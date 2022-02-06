Security forces kill TTP’s suicide bomber in Tank

“The operation is continuing to eliminate terrorist abettors and accomplices,” said the ISPR. Image: File

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed a suicide bomber belonging to the Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an intelligence based operation near Dial road in Tank district of Dera Ismail Khan division, the media wing of armed forces reported.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces conducted the operation on confirmed intelligence reports of presence of TTP terrorists.

“The operation is continuing to eliminate terrorist abettors and accomplices,” said the ISPR.

